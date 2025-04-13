Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,227,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 141,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.