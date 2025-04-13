Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.51. 210,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 345,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,892.82. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.