Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £6,548.85 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,079 ($27.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,548.85 ($8,571.79).

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,053 ($26.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,908 ($24.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,904 ($38.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,108.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,347.26.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.65).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

