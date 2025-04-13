Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $81.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

