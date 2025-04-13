DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

SMPL opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,023.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

