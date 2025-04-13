CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 203,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $69.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $71.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.