Crux Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 106,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

