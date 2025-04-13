Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $344,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,667 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

