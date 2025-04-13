CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $39.30 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

