Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Creatd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

