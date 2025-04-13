Covestor Ltd Sells 572 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

