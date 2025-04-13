Covestor Ltd Purchases 707 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ASA stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.