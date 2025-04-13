Covestor Ltd Purchases 166 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,789,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $117.41 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

