Covestor Ltd Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.