Covestor Ltd Has $101,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 187,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 562,287 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,896,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,757,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,996,812.04. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,207,980. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.