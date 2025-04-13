Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

