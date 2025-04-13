Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after buying an additional 251,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coty by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after buying an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

