Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 114,672 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,672 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Broadband worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

