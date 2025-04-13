Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,369 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises about 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.59% of SharkNinja worth $80,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 306.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.28.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $73.55 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

