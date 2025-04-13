Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 1,405.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989,362 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 3.37% of Stitch Fix worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 233,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 203,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

