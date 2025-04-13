Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $128.39 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002,051 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for 4.0% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.10% of Newell Brands worth $128,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Newell Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.