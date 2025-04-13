Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 472,735 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 472,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Orion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Orion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orion

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $11.68 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.