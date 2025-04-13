Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,033 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.71% of Caesars Entertainment worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

