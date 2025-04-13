Contrasting Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 3 1 3.25 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Invivyd currently has a consensus target price of $7.52, indicating a potential upside of 1,269.16%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Invivyd and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and Genocea Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd $25.38 million 2.59 -$198.64 million ($1.44) -0.38 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invivyd.

Risk and Volatility

Invivyd has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invivyd beats Genocea Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

