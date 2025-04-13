Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,294,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 200,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 557,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194,901 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 176,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $109.82 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.