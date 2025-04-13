Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.34% of Concentrix worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,367.48. The trade was a 19.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

