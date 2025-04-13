Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.55. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

