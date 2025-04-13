Comedian (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.10 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Comedian has a market cap of $36.60 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comedian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,559.22 or 0.99867361 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,220.26 or 0.99467039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.03789249 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $20,834,455.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

