Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

