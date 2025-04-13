Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.