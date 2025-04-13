Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
