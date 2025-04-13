City Holding (CHCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. City has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts predict that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

