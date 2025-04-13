Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

