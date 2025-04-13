Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.8% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $53,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

