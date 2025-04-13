Citigroup Cuts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $107.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after purchasing an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Textron by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.