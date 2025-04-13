Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

