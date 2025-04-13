Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,041,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

