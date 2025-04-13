Christopher J. Mckay Sells 10,377 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $81,251.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,202.61. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $728.65 million, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in OppFi by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OppFi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OppFi by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OppFi by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

