Cerity Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.