Cerity Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.06.

Shares of CHTR opened at $334.38 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

