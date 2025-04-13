Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $321.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

