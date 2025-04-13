Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

