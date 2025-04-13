Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 111,472 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Sony Group by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,571 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

