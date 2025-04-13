Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

