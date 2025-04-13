Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of DexCom by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.