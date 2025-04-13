Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 2490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Ceres Global Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

