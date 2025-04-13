Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 2490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.
Ceres Global Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22.
Ceres Global Company Profile
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Global
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.