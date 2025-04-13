CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $356,038,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,536.85. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,970. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.