CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 970 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $219.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day moving average is $277.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.