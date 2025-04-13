CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,324 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Mizuho began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

