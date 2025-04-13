CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 34,565 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 7,917.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Playtika Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

