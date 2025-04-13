Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Celestica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 3.5 %

CLS opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $144.27.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

